Carpenter will remain in Detroit's rotation even after Blaine Hardy (elbow) is activated from the 10-day DL on Monday, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

Carpenter picked up his first career win during Saturday's start against Minnesota, allowing three earned runs off three solo home runs while striking out three across 5.1 innings. Manager Ron Gardenhire said that the Tigers decided to bring Hardy back as a reliever in order to protect his arm. Carpenter's next start will come this weekend versus the White Sox.