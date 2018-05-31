Carpenter left Thursday's game against the Angels in the fifth inning after suffering a right oblique strain, Jason Beck of MLB.comreports.

Carpenter was putting together a solid outing before being forced to leave the game. He tossed four innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out three, though he won't be eligible to pick up the win. It was later determined that he'd suffered a right oblique strain, which likely means a stint on the disabled list will be unavoidable.