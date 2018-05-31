Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Suffers injury Thursday
Carpenter left Thursday's game against the Angels in the fifth inning after suffering a right oblique strain, Jason Beck of MLB.comreports.
Carpenter was putting together a solid outing before being forced to leave the game. He tossed four innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out three, though he won't be eligible to pick up the win. It was later determined that he'd suffered a right oblique strain, which likely means a stint on the disabled list will be unavoidable.
More News
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Slated for Thursday's start•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: To join Tigers' rotation•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Optioned back to Toledo•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Roughed up in Wednesday's loss•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Set to start Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Shuttled back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....