Carpenter (1-5) was charged with the loss Friday against the Red Sox after allowing three runs in five innings. He struck out four, walking one and allowed seven hits.

Carpenter was able to scatter the hits to avoid any big innings but was unable to complete a single frame without at least one runner reaching base. The outing was enough to lower Carpenter's ERA to a still awful 8.36 through eight starts. He's walked just 14.0 percent of opposing batters, the exact same figure he posted last season.