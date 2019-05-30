Tigers' Ryan Carpenter: Works five innings
Carpenter allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three across five innings Wednesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.
Carpenter worked relatively efficiently against the poor Orioles lineup, needing only 79 pitches to generate 15 outs. He surrendered runs in the first and fourth frames, one of which came on a solo home run by Keon Broxton. Even after this relatively productive outing, Carpenter has a 7.58 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 19 innings and four starts. He'll draw a tougher matchup in his next outing, as he's currently slated to face Tampa Bay at home on Tuesday.
