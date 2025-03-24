Kreidler has rejoined the Tigers and is a candidate to see starts in center field while Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) are out, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The Tigers are also down Matt Vierling (shoulder) in addition to Meadows and Perez, leaving them with very few options to play center field. President of baseball operations Scott Harris noted Monday that Kreidler is an "elite defender" and that "pitching and defense is going to be really important for us moving forward," indicating that Kreidler could see ample playing time in center field. The club also signed Manuel Margot to enhance its outfield depth.