Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Catches breather Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kreidler is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Kreidler snapped out of a slump by reaching base three times and driving in three runs Monday, but that did not prevent him from being held out one day later.
