Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Goes to Tigers

The Tigers have selected Kreidler with the No. 112 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Kreidler played shortstop for one of the best teams in the country this season, and he made strides with the bat this season to earn a spot in the fourth round. He struggled a bit in that area in the previous two seasons, but his top traits are his defense and intangibles. If he can hit enough, he will put himself on track to be a quality big leaguer down the road.