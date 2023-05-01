Triple-A Toledo placed Kreidler on its 7-day injured list Friday due to knee soreness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Kreidler likely would have been in consideration for a call-up to the big leagues after Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, but Kreidler's own knee issue explains why the Tigers opted to promote Zack Short from Triple-A to fill the vacancy on the 26-man active roster. Provided Kreider's knee injury isn't anything more than soreness, he should be ready to return to action with Toledo within the next two weeks. After being optioned to Triple-A on April 15, Kreidler had slashed .300/.382/.600 across 34 plate appearances in his first eight games with Toledo.