Kreidler is one of several players who figure to compete for Detroit's final bench spot this spring, along with Keston Hiura, Eddys Leonard and others, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hiura joined the team on Friday via a non-roster invite to camp, while Leonard has yet to appear in the majors, so Kreidler may have the inside track after appearing in 37 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons. However, he's just a career .165 hitter, so if the team can get more offense from someone else, Kreidler may be squeezed off the roster. He's not on the fantasy radar at this point given his lack of production and likely small role.