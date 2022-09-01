The Tigers selected Kreidler's contract from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Kreidler will be on the bench for Thursday's series finale against the Mariners, but he's expected to start Friday against the Royals and could eventually challenge Willi Castro from the primary gig at second base while Jonathan Schoop (ankle) is on the shelf. Over 250 plate appearances with Toledo this season, Kreidler slashed .213/.352/.411 with eight home runs and 15 stolen bases. In addition to seeing time at the keystone, the 24-year-old Kreidler also picked up reps at shortstop and third base.