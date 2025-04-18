Kreidler is not in the Tigers' starting lineup against the Royals on Friday.
Kreidler went 0-for-2 with two walks and one run scored in Thursday's contest, but he's recorded just one hit since April 4. He'll begin Friday's game in the dugout while Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry man the outfield.
