Kreidler is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the White Sox.
Kreidler has been the Tigers' primary center fielder in the early going this season as the club deals with numerous injuries in its outfield, but he will begin this one on the bench. Riley Greene will slide over to center field for the series opener.
More News
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Serving as primary center fielder•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Officially makes Opening Day roster•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Back in majors, could see CF reps•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Sent down to minors•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Joining big-league club•