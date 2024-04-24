The Tigers announced that Kreidler underwent surgery April 11 to address a fractured right index finger, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Kreidler has been taking part in daily rehab since getting surgery but is without a clear timeline to return to action for Triple-A Toledo. The 26-year-old infielder possesses a spot on the Tigers' 40-man roster but will remain on Toledo's injured list for the time being.