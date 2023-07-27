Kreidler (abdomen) moved his rehab assignment to Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in his first game with the affiliate.

Kreidler remains on Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list but appears on track to be activated this week or next. He hit .300 with three home runs, two stolen bases and 12 RBI in eight games for Toledo before being deactivated in late April after picking up a knee injury and then undergoing core-muscle surgery.