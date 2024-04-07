Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Kreidler hasn't been available for Triple-A Toledo since Thursday after being hit in the hand by a pitch, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Hinch noted that Kreidler is undergo further testing as the Tigers look to learn more about the extent of the injury. The 26-year-old infielder went hitless in his first 10 at-bats of the season with Toledo before getting hit in the hand.