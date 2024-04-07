Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Kreidler hasn't been available for Triple-A Toledo since Thursday after being hit in the hand by a pitch, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Hinch noted that Kreidler is undergo further testing as the Tigers look to learn more about the extent of the injury. The 26-year-old infielder went hitless in his first 10 at-bats of the season with Toledo before getting hit in the hand.
More News
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Sent to Toledo•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: May be vying for last bench spot•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Returns to action at Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Rehabbing at Single-A•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Recovering from core-muscle surgery•
-
Tigers' Ryan Kreidler: Starting rehab assignment•