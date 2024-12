The Tigers signed Miller to a minor-league contract Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Miller, who turns 29 in March, got into 13 games with the Angels in 2024, posting a 4.15 ERA and 11:8 K:BB over 13 innings. The right-handed reliever will compete for a spot in Detroit's bullpen but will likely begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Toledo.