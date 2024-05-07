Vilade is expected to have his contract selected from Triple-A Toledo, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Vilade will presumably be promoted in time for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, but the club has yet to provide additional details. The 25-year-old has fared well so far this season for the Mud Hens, hitting .333 with three home runs, 17 RBI, eight stolen bases and 16 runs over 27 games.