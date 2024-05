Vilade went 2-for-4 with a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians.

Making his debut with Detroit and first appearance in the majors since 2021, Vilade started in right field and batted seventh. The 25-year-old quickly made an impact, and he could see some more playing time in the short term with Mark Canha (illness) missing Tuesday's contest. However, Vilade will likely shift to a bench role or return to the minors once Canha gets healthy.