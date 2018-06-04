Tigers' Sandy Baez: Added to big-league roster
Baez was officially recalled from Double-A Erie ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Baez will serve as the Tigers' 26th man for the twin bill and is expected to be available out of the bullpen in long relief for either contest. The 24-year-old has worked exclusively as a starter for Erie this season, posting a 3.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 55.1 innings.
More News
-
Tigers' Sandy Baez: Slated for bullpen role in doubleheader•
-
Tigers' Sandy Baez: Headed to big leagues•
-
Tigers' Sandy Baez: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Tigers' Sandy Baez: Averaging a strikeout per inning at High-A•
-
Tigers' Sandy Baez: Back in action at High-A•
-
Tigers' Sandy Baez: On minor-league DL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...