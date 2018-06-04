Baez was officially recalled from Double-A Erie ahead of Monday's doubleheader with the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baez will serve as the Tigers' 26th man for the twin bill and is expected to be available out of the bullpen in long relief for either contest. The 24-year-old has worked exclusively as a starter for Erie this season, posting a 3.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 55.1 innings.