Baez, 23, has a 4.37 ERA and 74:22 K:BB through 70 innings for High-A Lakeland.

Baez has been brought along slowly by the Tigers, but his strikeout rate has jumped this season. He still remains slightly hittable at times due to his fringy off speed pitches, but he throws hard. Baez may end up in the bullpen, but for now he will remain in the starting rotation.