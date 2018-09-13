Baez tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in Wednesday's loss to the Astros, and he's now gone three appearances (5.1 innings) without allowing a run since being promoted to the majors on Sept. 1.

Baez also tossed 4.1 scoreless innings in his MLB debut on June 4, so he's been unblemished in 9.2 major league innings to date. The 24-year-old has certainly been a bit of a surprise, as his 5.64 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 103.2 innings with Double-A Erie this year didn't indicate that any success might be coming at a higher level. Nonetheless, Baez could earn himself a more permanent spot in the Tigers' bullpen heading into 2019 if he continues to excel in the final weeks of the 2018 season.