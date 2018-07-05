Tigers' Sandy Baez: Moves to bullpen role
Baez will transition to a relief role with Double-A Erie on Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It was always expected that Baez would eventually make the shift to the bullpen, and Detroit's vice president of player development David Littlefield -- with the stamp of approval from general manager Al Avila -- elected to slide him out of the rotation in hopes that the 24-year-old will be ready to join the big-league team later this year in a full-time capacity. Across 15 starts with Erie, he's posted a 5.31 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 64 strikeouts in 76.1 innings. He made a long-relief appearance with the Tigers while serving as the club's 26th man during a doubleheader with the Yankees on June 4, during which he logged 4.1 scoreless innings. Baez will look to get comfortable in a role that he worked at in spring training.
