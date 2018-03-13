Tigers' Sandy Baez: Optioned to Double-A
The Tigers optioned Baez to Double-A Erie on Tuesday.
With only two games of experience above the High-A level, Baez wasn't a realistic candidate to win an Opening Day rotation spot in Detroit. The 24-year-old right-hander is viewed as one of the better pitching prospects in the organization and could emerge as a starting option for the big club in 2019 with a strong showing over a full season at Erie.
