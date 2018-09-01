Tigers' Sandy Baez: Promoted to majors
Baez wa recalled from Double-A Erie on Saturday.
Baez will pitch out of the Tigers' bullpen for the final month of the season after transitioning to a relief role with the SeaWolves in July. The 24-year-old posted a 5.64 ERA across 103.2 innings with Double-A Erie this season. In his only major-league appearance, Baez struck out four across 4.1 scoreless innings.
