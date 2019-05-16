Baez was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Baez will take the roster spot of Reed Garrett, who was designated for assignment after allowing four runs during Thursday's loss to the A's. The 25-year-old Baez figures to fill a low-leverage relief role during his time with the big club given he compiled an 8.00 ERA and 1.94 WHIP across 18 innings with Triple-A Toledo prior to earning a promotion.

