Tigers' Sandy Baez: Slated for bullpen role in doubleheader
Baez will work out of the bullpen for the Tigers during the team's doubleheader Monday against the Yankees, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
After Baez revealed earlier Sunday that he would be promoted from Double-A Erie in advance of the doubleheader, it was widely assumed that he would start one of the two games. That won't be the case, however, as the Tigers will tab bring up Drew VerHagen from Triple-A Toledo to start Game 1, while Mike Fiers takes the hill for Game 2. Baez, meanwhile, will provide length out of the bullpen in the event either VerHagen or Fiers fails to work deep into his respective start. Since Baez will serve as the 26th man in the twin bill, it's likely that he'll be optioned back to Erie following the second game.
