The Tigers activated Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Gipson-Long is slated to start Wednesday's contest versus the White Sox in what will be his first outing at the major-league level since he had Tommy John surgery in April 2024 and then a hip operation last July. The righty posted a 2.20 ERA and 16:2 K:BB over 16.1 innings on his rehab assignment, tossing 53 pitches in his most recent outing. He'll have a relatively limited workload against the White Sox.