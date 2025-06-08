Gipson-Long is scheduled to start Tuesday's game in Baltimore, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gipson-Long could be at risk of a demotion to the bullpen or Triple-A Toledo once the likes of Reese Olson (finger), Jackson Jobe (elbow) and Alex Cobb (hip) return from the injured list, but the 27-year-old righty will be in store for at least one more turn through the Detroit rotation after making his 2025 MLB debut this past Wednesday. In his first big-league start since 2023 following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and hip surgery, Gipson-Long took a no-decision against the White Sox, covering 3.2 innings and striking out three while allowing three earned runs on five hits and one walk. He tossed 70 pitches in that start but could push up to the 80-to-90 range during his upcoming outing Tuesday.