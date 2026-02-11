Gipson-Long is recovering from a left oblique strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

It's unclear at this point when Gipson-Long suffered the injury or how long he might be shelved. The right-hander already looked to be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Tigers' rotation, and this development won't help his case. Gipson-Long has missed much of the last two seasons due to Tommy John and hip surgeries.