Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Coming back from oblique strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson-Long is recovering from a left oblique strain, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
It's unclear at this point when Gipson-Long suffered the injury or how long he might be shelved. The right-hander already looked to be on the outside looking in for a spot in the Tigers' rotation, and this development won't help his case. Gipson-Long has missed much of the last two seasons due to Tommy John and hip surgeries.
