Gipson-Long (elbow) is playing catch from 120 feet, three times a week.
Gipson-Long underwent Tommy John surgery in April and then hip surgery in July, both of which he's slowly been working his way back from. The right-hander started four games with Detroit in 2023, producing a 2.70 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 20 innings and he figures to have a role with the Tigers in 2025, once healthy.
