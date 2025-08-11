Gipson-Long (neck) struck out three and allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings in his latest rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Toledo.

Gipson-Long built up to 57 pitches in his second rehab start since he resumed his assignment earlier this month after a two-week layoff caused by a recurrence of neck stiffness. The Tigers appear committed to letting Gipson-Long get stretched out as a starter during his rehab assignment, but the right-hander may not have a spot in the big-league rotation waiting for him once he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list.