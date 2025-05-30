Gipson-Long (elbow) threw five scoreless frames with five strikeouts Thursday for Triple-A Toledo.
He allowed one hit with zero walks and needed just 53 pitches to get through five frames. Chris McCosky of The Detroit News notes that if the Tigers need to insert a starter soon, before Reese Olson (finger) is ready, Gipson-Long could be the guy.
