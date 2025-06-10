Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Following opener Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gipson-Long will pitch in bulk relief for the Tigers on Tuesday in Baltimore, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Brant Hurter will serve as the opening pitcher for the Tigers before turning the game over to Gipson-Long. While making his first appearance at the big-league level last Wednesday since Sept. 28, 2023 after completing recoveries from Tommy John and hip surgeries, Gipson-Long threw 70 pitches and gave up three earned runs over 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the White Sox. The right-hander should be capable of tossing 80-plus pitches Tuesday.
