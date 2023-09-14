Gipson-Long is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Angels in Anaheim, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

As expected, Gipson-Long will stick around with the big club to make a second turn through the rotation after he limited the White Sox to two runs while striking out five over five innings en route to picking up a win in his MLB debut. Gipson-Long showcased swing-and-miss stuff during stops at Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo prior to getting called up last weekend, but his lack of pedigree and minimal MLB experience still make him a risky streaming option against the Angels.