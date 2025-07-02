The Tigers placed Gipson-Long on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a neck strain.

Gipson-Long last pitched Friday, and it's not clear whether he got hurt during that outing or at some point since then. The right-hander will be eligible for activation at the start of the second half, but the Tigers have not revealed a timetable for his return. With Reese Olson (finger) expected back from the injured list later this week, Gipson-Long might not have a rotation spot waiting for him once he's healthy.