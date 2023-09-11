Gipson-Long (1-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings against the White Sox. He struck out five.

It was an impressive big-league debut from the 25-year-old Gipson-Long, holding the White Sox to two runs to earn the win. The rookie right-hander showcased advanced control, throwing 50 of his 73 pitches for strikes without allowing a walk. Gipson-Long had been struggling a bit in Triple-A, pitching to a 5.45 ERA across 34.2 innings. He could remain in the Tigers' rotation, however, with Matt Manning (foot) set to miss the rest of the season.