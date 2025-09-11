Gipson-Long is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Tyler Holton in Thursday's game against the Yankees, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Gipson-Long filled a starting role last week following his promotion from Triple-A Toledo, but he didn't impress in his outing against the Mets, taking a loss while allowing six earned runs on five hits and two walks over four innings. The Tigers will keep Gipson-Long in the rotation for another turn, but the team will hope to get better results from him by using him out of the bullpen. Holton is likely to work just one or two innings before giving way to Gipson-Long, who should cover multiple frames.