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The Tigers placed Gipson-Long (oblique) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to March 22.

The right-hander sustained the injury during the offseason and was working through his rehab program during spring training. Gipson-Long was throwing bullpen sessions late in camp and will likely need a rehab assignment before being cleared for his season debut with Detroit.

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