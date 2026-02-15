Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Limited to playing catch
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers announced Sunday that Gipson-Long (oblique) has been playing catch daily since reporting to spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
While Gipson-Long hasn't been shut down from activity entirely as he works his way back from a left oblique strain, he still has multiple checkpoints to hit in the recovery process before making his Grapefruit League debut. Assuming the Tigers plan to have Gipson-Long get stretched out for starting duty, he appears likely to either open the season on the 15-day injured list or in the rotation at Triple-A Toledo.
