Gipson-Long allowed one run on three hits across 4.2 innings of relief in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Orioles. He struck out five.

Gipson-Long was the third Detroit pitcher of the night and ended up filling the bulk role as he set a new season best in innings and earned his first hold of the year. After covering 3.2 innings and tossing 70 pitches in his 2025 debut Wednesday, the righty dipped to 51 pitches but was more efficient and looked sharper in his second appearance. Before last week, Gipson-Long hadn't appeared in an MLB game since 2023 following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and hip surgery. The 27-year-old is a near-term starting option with Jackson Jobe (elbow) and Reese Olson (finger) on the injured list, but Gibson-Long may settle in as a long reliever when the Tigers are fully healthy. For now, he's penciled in to take the mound again Sunday against the Reds, potentially in a bulk role once more with Brant Hurter as the opener.