The Tigers will promote Gipson-Long from Triple-A Toledo to start Sunday against the White Sox, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Acquired from Minnesota in 2022 as part of the Michael Fulmer trade, Gipson-Long began 2023 in Double-A before working his way to Triple-A in mid-July. He's put up a 5.45 ERA and 1.37 WHIP through 34.2 innings with Toledo, and he's now set to make his MLB debut in a spot start Sunday. While his Triple-A stats aren't very impressive, Gipson-Long will have the benefit of facing a White Sox offense that ranks 28th in OPS (.687).