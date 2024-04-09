Gipson-Long (groin) is being evaluated for right forearm tightness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Gipson-Long looked to be almost done with his rehab assignment while working his way back from a groin strain, but he now has a new and potentially more serious injury to deal with. The Tigers should have more information on the right-hander's condition later this week.
