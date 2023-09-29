The Tigers optioned Gipson-Long to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Gipson-Long wrapped up his season with a no-decision Thursday against the Royals, yielding three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks over five innings. The 25-year-old right-hander ultimately delivered an encouraging 2.70 ERA and 26:8 K:BB across his first four major-league starts (20 innings) this year for Detroit.