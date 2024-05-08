The Tigers transferred Gipson-Long (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

Gipson-Long's move to the 60-day IL opened up a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Ryan Vilade, who was called up from Triple-A Toledo prior to Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Guardians. After undergoing Tommy John surgery in April, the 26-year-old right-hander will miss the rest of the 2024 season and is unlikely to be available until the middle of the 2025 campaign.