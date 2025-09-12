The Tigers placed Gipson-Long on the 15-day injured list Friday against Miami due to neck stiffness.

Gipson-Long gave up seven runs in 2.1 innings in a start Thursday, and he'll now head to the injured list. Gipson-Long will be eligible for reinstatement Sept. 27, one day before the Tigers' final regular-season contest. Detroit activated Jose Urquidy (elbow) from the injured list in a corresponding move, but it's unclear who'll take Gipson-Long's spot in the rotation.