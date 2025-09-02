Tigers' Sawyer Gipson-Long: Promoted ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Tigers recalled Gipson-Long from Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Gipson-Long will start Tuesday's game at home against the Mets, and manager A.J. Hinch said the right-hander will get either another start or bulk relief outing next week versus the Yankees. The righty hasn't reached the five-inning mark in an appearance since late June, so he won't pitch terribly deep into Tuesday's game.
