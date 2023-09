Detroit selected Gipson-Long's contract from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Sunday versus the White Sox.

Gipson-Long will be making his major-league debut as he toes the slab in the Tigers' series finale against Chicago. The 25-year-old right-hander had registered a 4.33 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 126:29 K:BB in 99.2 innings this summer between Double-A and Triple-A.