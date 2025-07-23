The Tigers returned Gipson-Long from his rehab assignment earlier this week after he reported continued neck stiffness plus general fatigue coming out of his most recent start with Triple-A Toledo on Friday, Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press reports.

After dazzling in his first rehab start July 13 with five strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless frames, Gipson-Long struggled during his 77-pitch appearance with Toledo on Friday, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks in 3.2 innings. Despite the Tigers' decision to pull him off the assignment, Gipson-Long hasn't been shut down from throwing, but he won't resume pitching in games for at least another week. Detroit will want Gipson-Long build up to around 90 pitches once he resumes his rehab assignment before the team considers activating him from the 15-day injured list and potentially inserting him into the rotation.