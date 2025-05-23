Gipson-Long (elbow/hip) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Saturday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long had been rehabbing with High-A West Michigan, but he'll make his fourth rehab outing with Toledo. The 27-year-old is in the process of being stretched out as he returns from Tommy John surgery and left hip surgery. Gipson-Long threw 46 pitches in his most recent outing and is expected to be activated in early June.