The Tigers activate Gipson-Long (neck) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Gipson-Long has been shelved since mid-July with a neck injury and had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment due to continued stiffness. However, he's ready to go now after allowing two runs across 7.1 frames in two rehab appearances this month. Gipson-Long appears slated for a long-relief role for the time being.